Unit Corporation (UNT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unit Corporation has 89.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Unit Corporation has 3.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Unit Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit Corporation 0.00% -4.00% -2.10% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Unit Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Unit Corporation N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Unit Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.45 2.45

As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 37.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Unit Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Unit Corporation had bearish trend while Unit Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Unit Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Unit Corporation’s rivals have 1.73 and 1.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unit Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unit Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Unit Corporation is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.51. Competitively, Unit Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Unit Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Unit Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Unit Corporation.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.