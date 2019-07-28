Unisys (UIS) Stock Declined While Globeflex Capital LP Lifted by $778,382 Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lowered Stake by $24.72 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 211,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 284,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 483.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 70,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,384 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 14,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.31M market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 569,571 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 13/04/2018 – Unisys Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Cloud 20/20™ Contest; 03/04/2018 – Leading IT Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a ‘Top 15 Sourcing Standout’ Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR CUTS UNISYS TO ‘B-‘ ON HIGHER LEVERAGE; WEAK OP; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – ESTIMATED VALUE OF CONTRACT IS UP TO AU$44 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,200 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalent Ord (NYSE:CTLT) by 25,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,162 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Holding Cl A Ord.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,775 shares to 4,006 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,100 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

