Unisys (UIS) Stake Has Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp; Howard Hughes (HHC) Shareholder Menlo Advisors Boosted Its Position by $644,299 as Stock Price Rose

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 701,712 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 546,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 1.34 million shares traded or 55.90% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 16.33 BLN YEN (+14.1 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 18.00 BLN YEN (+10.2 %); 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 parent results; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Net $40.6M; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – IDEMIA Partnering with Unisys to Provide Biometric Services for Home Affairs Department in Australia

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 128,480 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 7,050 shares stake. Westpac Bk stated it has 12,485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd owns 35,580 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Mercantile has invested 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Utd Automobile Association reported 6,183 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 2,392 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Incorporated owns 17,753 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 2.1% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Franklin Resources Inc, a California-based fund reported 2,270 shares. Schroder Investment Management reported 247,901 shares. Barr E S And holds 0.09% or 8,154 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 69,454 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has 0.5% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com owns 2,199 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Ackman’s 2nd-Quarter Letter to Shareholders of Pershing Square Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Howard Hughes: A Speculative Bet That Relies Heavily On The Acquisition Value Of Strategic Assets – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Comments on The Howard Hughes Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,353 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Company stated it has 27,505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 78,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 6.00 million shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 53 shares. 52,271 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Pnc Financial Service Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 1,753 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 17 shares. Portolan Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.7% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 581,343 shares. 53,000 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 20,596 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). 2,794 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 83,582 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 15,614 shares.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Unisys Selected by State of Georgia to Provide State Workers with Secure, Efficient Access to Cloud-Based Email and Collaboration Tools – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Unisys to Exchange Approximately $130 Million of Convertible Notes for Stock and Cash – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Mark Forman Named Unisys Federal Vice President for Digital Government – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Unisys Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UIS) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.