Unisys (UIS) Shares Rose While Portolan Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $2.87 Million; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holder Van Eck Associates Has Cut Its Position as Shares Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 13.10M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671.00M, down from 14.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 1.61M shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 54.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 318,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 262,720 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 581,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 768,806 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – UNISYS REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q REV. $708.4M, EST. $651.3M; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q EPS 62c; 26/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C; 13/04/2018 – Unisys Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Cloud 20/20™ Contest

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E.L.F. Beauty Inc. by 772,024 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $40.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc. by 10,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold UIS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 59.00 million shares or 1.51% less from 59.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Limited Liability Co reported 283,612 shares. 72,950 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,771 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 27,194 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,677 shares. Sei Invests Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Gru One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo holds 787,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 415 shares. Portolan Management Ltd Liability Company has 262,720 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 346,308 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 92,592 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 295,780 shares.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.77 million for 51.45 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.