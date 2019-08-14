Unisys (UIS) Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Lowered Position by $605,000; As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Share Value Declined, Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Holding

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 1.05M shares traded or 52.97% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Net $40.6M; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 19/03/2018 – GMA News: Filipinos are among the most frustrated by long banking queues –Unisys study; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights S; 08/03/2018 – Unisys Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 74,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 415,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06M, up from 341,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.39. About 2.54 million shares traded or 53.37% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dd3 Acquisition Corp by 44,500 shares to 204,500 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited holds 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 53 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Techs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 628,571 shares. 415,542 were reported by Citadel Advisors Lc. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 7.45 million shares. 22,043 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). 14,564 are held by Ls Inv Ltd Liability Company. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). 51,200 were reported by Ellington Mgmt Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Idaho-based Caprock Gru has invested 0.02% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.08% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Us Bank De owns 17 shares.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Unisys Announces Date of Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – Stockhouse” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Unisys Corp. Stock Closed 13.2% Higher Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2018.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil Stocks: The Shale Merger Wave Continues to Strengthen – Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Caesars Entertainment, Party City Holdco, Rowan Companies, TiVo, Heron Therapeutics, and Cimarex Energy â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cimarex Announces Changes to its Board of Directors: Paul N. Eckley Joins Following the Retirement of David Hentschel – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. oil prices tumble into bear market with 3.4% shellacking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 5.50M shares to 7.16M shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Prn) by 22.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Group Ltd Liability accumulated 32 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 56,045 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 14,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7,500 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Mgmt. Advsr Incorporated Ok stated it has 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Vr Advisory Services accumulated 0.65% or 7,880 shares. Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 5,457 are held by Asset Management. Td Asset Management invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Srb stated it has 9,903 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Grp has 3.9% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Qs Invsts Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 128,553 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Ser Group has 16,603 shares.