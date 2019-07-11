Unisys (UIS) Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Osborne Partners Capital Management Raised Position in American Express Co (AXP) as Shares Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $126.89. About 2.40M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.17M market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 519,353 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Net $40.6M; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 16.09 BLN YEN (+16.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.80 BLN YEN (+10.6 %); 19/03/2018 – IDEMIA Partnering with Unisys to Provide Biometric Services for Home Affairs Department in Australia; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 101,500 shares to 301,500 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 36,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

Analysts await Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 51.28% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.39 per share. UIS’s profit will be $9.84M for 13.53 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Unisys Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1.60 million shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 27,505 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Us Financial Bank De owns 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 85,957 shares. Cordasco has invested 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.02% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 1.21M shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Moreover, Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability has 0.72% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 1.85 million shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Credit Suisse Ag owns 36,299 shares. Parkside Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 16,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Unisys Named a Leader in Advanced Digital Workplace Services by NelsonHall for Second Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Financial Institutions can Leverage Embedded Banking to Integrate Secure Digital Banking Services, Unisys to Tell Industry Leaders – PRNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unisys Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Freeport-McMoRan, Diebold Nixdorf, and Unisys Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.62% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1.54 million shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research reported 7,172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mercer Cap Advisers has 32,902 shares. Spc Inc holds 0.06% or 2,394 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation reported 240,714 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 0.68% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 14,200 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 3,706 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc reported 53,120 shares stake. Roosevelt Invest Group holds 5,990 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.19% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 504 shares. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 245,783 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,671 shares to 113,799 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 55,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,460 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.