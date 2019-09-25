Unisys (UIS) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Lowered Holding; Broderick Brian C Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Cut by $385,000 as Stock Price Rose

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 53.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 45,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 40,079 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $390,000, down from 85,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 123,502 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 19/03/2018 – GMA News: Filipinos are among the most frustrated by long banking queues –Unisys study; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 parent results; 29/03/2018 – Australians Increasingly Prefer to Engage with Government Online and via Mobile Apps – Unisys Connected Government Study; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Bd of Directors

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, down from 18,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 2.03 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oracle Corp (ORCL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Technology Brief: Software Market Anticipated to Reach USD $507.2 Billion by 2021 – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Unisys Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Unisys Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UIS) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unisys AirCore® Passenger Services System Recognized with Highest Level of IATA Certification for New Distribution Capability – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

