Unisys (UIS) Reaches $9.96 After 3.00% Down Move; Shorts at FB Financial (FBK) Lowered By 14.27%

The stock of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 167,363 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 09/05/2018 – UNISYS GETS U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CONTRACT; 26/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 03/04/2018 – Leading IT Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a ‘Top 15 Sourcing Standout’ Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys InteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, Use; 06/03/2018 Unisys Unveils LineSight™, an Advanced Analytics-Based Solution to Dramatically Improve Accuracy in Assessing Border Security; 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEMThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $515.60 million company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $9.66 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UIS worth $15.47 million less.

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) had a decrease of 14.27% in short interest. FBK’s SI was 462,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.27% from 538,900 shares previously. With 49,000 avg volume, 9 days are for FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK)’s short sellers to cover FBK’s short positions. The SI to FB Financial Corporation’s float is 3.1%. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 185,078 shares traded or 173.42% up from the average. FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FBK News: 23/04/2018 – FB Financial 1Q EPS 63c; 23/04/2018 – FB Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $48.8; 21/05/2018 – FB Financial Corporation Announces Secondary Offering; 23/04/2018 – FB Financial Corporation Declares Initial Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – FB FINANCIAL SECONDARY OFFERING PRICES AT $41.25/SHR; 22/05/2018 – FB FINANCIAL CORP FBK.N SAYS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $41.25/SHR; 23/05/2018 – FB Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – FB Financial: Since Sept. 2016 IPO, Company Has Had Strong Returns and Rapid Capital Accumulatio; 22/04/2018 – DJ FB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBK); 22/05/2018 – FB Financial Corporation Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 21 investors sold Unisys Corporation shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,560 are owned by Everence Cap Management. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 11,706 shares. Cordasco Financial Net, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,000 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). 33,038 are held by Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Jefferies Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Diligent Investors Lc stated it has 0.09% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Bridgeway Capital Inc holds 0.03% or 235,900 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 52,271 shares. Amer Grp owns 38,203 shares. 129,169 were accumulated by Secor Capital Ltd Partnership. Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Point72 Asset Management L P owns 198,161 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. The company has market cap of $515.60 million. It operates through two divisions, Services and Technology. It has a 32.87 P/E ratio. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Unisys Security Experts Offer “Top 10 Safety Tips for Big Events” in Advance of Summer Events Season – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Unisys Joins the Cyber Security Coalition to Help Fight Cyber Crime in Belgium – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Unisys to Host Security Webinar for Investment Community – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Unisys’s (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Down A Worrying 54%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 51.28% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.39 per share. UIS’s profit will be $9.84M for 13.11 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Unisys Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.