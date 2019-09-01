Unisys (UIS) Reaches $6.54 1 Year Low; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Raised O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Stake

The stock of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.21 target or 5.00% below today’s $6.54 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $338.67 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $6.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.93 million less. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 1.34 million shares traded or 55.90% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware; 23/03/2018 – Unisys Federal Civilian Agency Vice President Lee Ann Anderson Receives Federal 100 Award; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Rev $708.4M; 28/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks; 06/03/2018 Unisys Unveils LineSight™, an Advanced Analytics-Based Solution to Dramatically Improve Accuracy in Assessing Border Security; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) stake by 16.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 21,460 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 153,879 shares with $59.75M value, up from 132,419 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc New now has $29.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $383.76. About 307,025 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Unisys Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UIS) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Unisys suing tech firm for $6.8M over fees tied to work at 7-Elevens – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Unisys lands $25M contract with state of Georgia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 21 investors sold Unisys Corporation shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 101,415 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). One Trading Limited Partnership owns 12,113 shares. Caprock Gru owns 10,160 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 748,427 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 112,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 16,300 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company accumulated 74,100 shares. American Group Inc reported 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 14,460 shares. Kennedy Management owns 802,347 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 15,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. The company has market cap of $338.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Services and Technology. It has a 8.85 P/E ratio. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,167 are held by Fincl Advisers Limited Co. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 1,522 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Company holds 52,000 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 13,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sequoia Finance Limited accumulated 1,060 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 244,758 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 1,237 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. E&G Advsr LP reported 0.17% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1,186 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 22,943 were accumulated by Jlb &. Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 250 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.07% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,057 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 3,398 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN had bought 150 shares worth $55,250 on Friday, August 2.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Chubb Limited stake by 4,171 shares to 13.60 million valued at $1.90 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Senseonics Hldgs Inc stake by 937,881 shares and now owns 2.76 million shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.