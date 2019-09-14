Unisys (UIS) Holding Lifted by Pinnacle Holdings Llc; Oakmont Partners Trimmed Its Dorman Products (DORM) Position as Stock Price Declined

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 7,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 5,450 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 13,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 176,517 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 4,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 70,290 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683.22 million, up from 65,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 969,588 shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys InteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, Use; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q EPS 62c; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights S; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – ESTIMATED VALUE OF CONTRACT IS UP TO AU$44 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold DORM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 25.53 million shares or 0.46% less from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 3,798 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 361,772 shares. Prescott Grp Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 0.32% or 15,045 shares. Bb&T Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,350 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 16,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 331,895 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 62,097 shares. Minerva Advsrs Lc invested in 24,970 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Dupont Capital reported 31,532 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 453 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 3,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 7,048 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Co.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results, Issues Fiscal 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 04/29/2019: COTY,ADM,DORM – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 22,039 shares to 63,176 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $29.18 million for 23.16 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Unisys lands $25M contract with state of Georgia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Unisys suing tech firm for $6.8M over fees tied to work at 7-Elevens – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Be A Great Investor, Part 4: Compare Effectively – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Unisys Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UIS) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Far Eastern International Bank Chooses Unisys ClearPath Forward® Environment as Secure Platform to Run its Core Banking System – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) by 1,610 shares to 102,875 shares, valued at $2.25 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,777 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).