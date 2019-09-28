Unisys (UIS) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Healthcor Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $38.83 Million

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 84.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 489,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 86,581 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, down from 575,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 806,641 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/03/2018 – Unisys Federal Civilian Agency Vice President Lee Ann Anderson Receives Federal 100 Award; 29/03/2018 – Australians Increasingly Prefer to Engage with Government Online and via Mobile Apps – Unisys Connected Government Study; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS : CONTRACT FOR 5.5 YRS, SIX-MONTH BASE PERIOD; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Cuts Unisys To ‘B-‘ On Higher Leverage; Weak Op Results; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 19/03/2018 – GMA News: Filipinos are among the most frustrated by long banking queues –Unisys study; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 159,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 397,440 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.98M, down from 556,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold UIS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 59.00 million shares or 1.51% less from 59.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Finance Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 400 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 68,323 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 69,079 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Inv Ltd Co invested in 21,106 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.03% or 28,502 shares. Highbridge Llc has invested 0.07% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0% or 680,182 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 57,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 14,460 shares. 362,865 are owned by D E Shaw And. Principal Financial Group Inc has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 706,749 shares. 24,490 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 60,417 shares.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Unisys sees highest quarterly growth in 20 years. Here’s why. – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Unisys to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Unisys to Help Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads to Verify Driver License Applicant Identities Using Unisys Stealth(identity)â„¢ Biometrics to Reduce the Risk of Identity Fraud – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Unisys to Help Malaysia Airlines Expand Air Cargo Online Booking Options – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Far Eastern International Bank Chooses Unisys ClearPath Forward® Environment as Secure Platform to Run its Core Banking System – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 95,374 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 49,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cisco, UnitedHealth share losses contribute to Dow’s nearly 75-point fall – MarketWatch” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like UnitedHealth Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:UNH) 18% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Maybe Weâ€™re Getting Somewhere – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth Shares May Keep Moving Higher From Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management invested in 3.53% or 34,995 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Limited Liability Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Guardian Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.45% or 95,476 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 9,446 shares. Farmers Trust invested in 1,397 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tctc Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pure Fincl owns 2,024 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 2.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fidelity National Inc invested 1.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cincinnati Finance holds 4.19% or 468,822 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Limited Co holds 16,947 shares. The North Carolina-based Parsec Financial Management has invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 11,337 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,750 shares. 280,813 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 174,410 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $63.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 139,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.27 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.