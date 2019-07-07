Unisys (UIS) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Trimmed Stake by $11.32 Million; Golden Gate Private Equity Raised Its Hexcel (HXL) Position by $421,590 as Shares Declined

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 6,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,150 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, up from 142,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.39. About 208,996 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 970 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,495 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764.33M, down from 66,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 349,879 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 08/03/2018 – Unisys Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys InteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, Use; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Cuts Unisys To ‘B-‘ On Higher Leverage; Weak Op Results; 06/03/2018 Unisys Unveils LineSight™, an Advanced Analytics-Based Solution to Dramatically Improve Accuracy in Assessing Border Security; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Rev $2.75B-$2.875B; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Net $40.6M

Analysts await Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 51.28% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.39 per share. UIS’s profit will be $9.84M for 12.96 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Unisys Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Hennessy Advisors Incorporated holds 0.08% or 155,900 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 2,083 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 93,000 shares. Atlanta Cap Co L L C reported 39,734 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co reported 0.02% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Great West Life Assurance Can has 67,163 shares. Menta Capital Lc has 0.11% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 22,200 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 19,594 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Mutual Of America Llc reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 83,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership holds 85,384 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 138 shares to 20,836 shares, valued at $3.96 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 211,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Holdings (NYSE:MDC).