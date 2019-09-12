Unisys (UIS) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised Its Position; Premier Asset Managment Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Cut by $490,620 as Share Price Rose

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 4,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 70,290 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683.22M, up from 65,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $440.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 434,590 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS GETS U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – Transportation Security Administration Selects Unisys to Secure, Operate, Maintain and Protect Screening Equipment in U.S. Airp; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 08/03/2018 – Unisys Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 16.09 BLN YEN (+16.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.80 BLN YEN (+10.6 %); 12/04/2018 – S&PGR CUTS UNISYS TO ‘B-‘ ON HIGHER LEVERAGE; WEAK OP; 03/05/2018 – Nexa Resources Selects Unisys to Drive Company’s Digital Transformation

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58 million, down from 49,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $219.48. About 1.31M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail’s commercial property estate; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Old, not ill: scientist opts for Swiss suicide; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to be next president and CEO of Goldman Sachs; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.3% In Mar 24 Wk; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 05/03/2018 – Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,342 were accumulated by Quantum Mgmt. Pinnacle Prns, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,831 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 63,611 shares. Roundview Cap Lc holds 10,064 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 585 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability has 10,957 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hilltop reported 0.05% stake. 137,561 were accumulated by Amp Cap. Prelude Capital Lc accumulated 3,105 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 104,555 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 935,166 shares. Tegean Capital Ltd Liability has 9% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 50,000 shares. Martin And Inc Tn reported 6,015 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Wharton Business Gru Inc Ltd Llc owns 33,449 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.92 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 27,482 shares to 54,560 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 61,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold UIS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 59.00 million shares or 1.51% less from 59.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 40,030 shares. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na holds 0% or 294 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 969 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 740,575 shares. 121,508 are owned by Legal And General Grp Inc Plc. Renaissance Tech Limited Company reported 274,433 shares stake. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 12,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 37,085 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 6,300 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 17,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 60,417 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 94,237 shares.