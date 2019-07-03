Unisys (UIS) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Declined; Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Stock Price Declined While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 408,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 802,347 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 218,802 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – UNISYS REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey; 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks; 29/03/2018 – Australians Increasingly Prefer to Engage with Government Online and via Mobile Apps – Unisys Connected Government Study; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys InteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, Use; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – Transportation Security Administration Selects Unisys to Secure, Operate, Maintain and Protect Screening Equipment in U.S. Airp; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 564,964 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 51.03% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Relationship With Toshiba Includes Master Supply Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses to be Demonstrated by Several Industrial Partners at Hannover Messe and CeMAT 2018; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Seeks Damages in Excess of $80 M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson

More notable recent Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Surges After Amazon Deal; Insys Therapeutics Shares Drop – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Vuzix’s Q4 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vuzix and Zoi Meet Announce the World’s First Integration of a Live Multilingual Transcription Service on Smart Glasses – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold VUZI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York stated it has 5,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Asset Management holds 0.01% or 16,400 shares. State Street Corp invested in 387,240 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc reported 51,800 shares stake. 38,053 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 2,084 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 6,995 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 267,433 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Gru One Trading LP reported 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 12,600 shares. Taylor Frigon Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.12% or 471,426 shares. Blackrock has 1.61M shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 13,507 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,974 activity. Travers Paul J bought $9,431 worth of stock. Kay Edward William Jr. also bought $20,174 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) on Friday, June 7. Shares for $7,637 were bought by Harned Timothy Heydenreich on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 19,594 shares. Strs Ohio reported 55,000 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 108,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc accumulated 158,179 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 14,460 shares. Fairpointe Limited Liability holds 0.72% or 1.85 million shares. First LP has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 93,293 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,019 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 27,505 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 958 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Moreover, Us Bank De has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 17 shares.

Analysts await Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 51.28% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.39 per share. UIS’s profit will be $9.84 million for 13.13 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Unisys Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.