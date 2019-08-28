Unisys (UIS) Holder Fairpointe Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $1.94 Million; Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Stock Price Rose While Olstein Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $768,000

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 176,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 2.77M shares traded or 242.16% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 28/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS GETS U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Unisys Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIS); 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR CUTS UNISYS TO ‘B-‘ ON HIGHER LEVERAGE; WEAK OP; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 16.33 BLN YEN (+14.1 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 18.00 BLN YEN (+10.2 %)

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 48,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 341,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, down from 389,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 4.83M shares traded or 19.97% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – JAMES HNAT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT CORPORATE AFFAIRS AND GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE JUNE 30; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue has ramped up its premium service to the West Coast; 23/04/2018 – Inaugural JetBlue ‘Gateway Select’ Pilot Trainees One Step Closer to Becoming Commercial Pilots; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Trims Long Beach After International Service Nixed; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS EXPECTS TO BEGIN TAKING DELIVERY OF A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2019 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue: Travel Products Unit Will Be Based in Fort Lauderdale; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice President, Corporate Communications and Elizabeth Windram to Vice President, Marketing; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Traffic Up 4.1%

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 958 shares. Blackrock owns 7.45 million shares. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 123 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 8,300 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 12,922 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. 65,495 were reported by Pinnacle Holdg Llc. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 27,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation owns 93,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt reported 21,019 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 18,469 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 409,129 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 3,852 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0% or 108,400 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 575,813 shares or 1.45% of the stock.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unisys Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Unisys sees highest quarterly growth in 20 years. Here’s why. – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Unisys to Exchange Approximately $130 Million of Convertible Notes for Stock and Cash – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Unisys Accepts 2019 CIO 100 Award Honoring Company’s Secure Digital Transformation – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc by 637,004 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $45.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl by 279,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,500 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 21,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top-Ranked, Low-Beta Stock Picks Amid Market Volatility – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hawaiian Holdings: Multiple Improvements Falling Short, But I Remain Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “JetBlue Is Still on Track for Huge Profit Growth – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Copa Holdings (CPA) Shares Up on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $189.59M for 6.54 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 337,154 shares. U S Invsts has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Macquarie Group Ltd reported 109,300 shares stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 603,433 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 0.05% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.97% or 192,380 shares in its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 58,068 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 1,994 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Trust Of Vermont owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 31,965 are owned by Cap Mngmt Associate. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 121,851 shares stake.