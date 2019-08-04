Unisys (UIS) Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Position Has Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers Llc

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 49,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The institutional investor held 243,452 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 293,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $605.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.40% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 802,764 shares traded or 12.11% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS GETS U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C; 29/03/2018 – Australians Increasingly Prefer to Engage with Government Online and via Mobile Apps – Unisys Connected Government Study; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Unisys Rolls Out New Endpoint Protection Solution To Thwart Malware Attacks; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 969.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 48,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,473 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, AAPL, AZO – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 2,767 shares to 8,670 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 40,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,093 shares. Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 0.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horrell Capital reported 2,359 shares stake. Swedbank has invested 4.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 67,905 shares. Lbmc Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 3,634 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rnc Capital Limited Liability stated it has 50,928 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,468 shares. Gruss &, Florida-based fund reported 36,450 shares. Foothills Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 14,601 shares. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 7.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 304,455 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 860,146 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 63,837 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $137.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 87,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Towle Company holds 3.19% or 2.41 million shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 121,120 shares. 10,560 are held by Everence Management. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 347,332 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited invested in 1.85 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Pinnacle Ltd Llc reported 65,495 shares. The Iowa-based Principal has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% or 78,713 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Company holds 0% or 581,289 shares. Invesco invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Comerica State Bank stated it has 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Parkside Natl Bank And has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 85,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Invest Mgmt Llc has 293,500 shares.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unisys Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unisys: Potential Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Unisys Corp (UIS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in February – Motley Fool” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air India Cargo to Use Unisys Digisticsâ„¢ to Create a Connected Cargo Ecosystem – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.