Unisys Corporation (UIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys Corporation 11 0.12 N/A 0.15 80.45 Sigma Labs Inc. 1 36.99 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Unisys Corporation and Sigma Labs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6% Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -208.6% -167.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.33 beta means Unisys Corporation’s volatility is 33.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Sigma Labs Inc.’s 142.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Unisys Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Sigma Labs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Sigma Labs Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unisys Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Unisys Corporation and Sigma Labs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of Unisys Corporation shares. Competitively, 13.7% are Sigma Labs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53% Sigma Labs Inc. -37.27% -45.71% -49.33% -62.75% -11.62% -49.33%

For the past year Unisys Corporation had bullish trend while Sigma Labs Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Unisys Corporation beats Sigma Labs Inc.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.