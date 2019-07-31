Unisys Corporation (UIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys Corporation 11 0.19 N/A 0.15 63.83 Sabre Corporation 22 1.66 N/A 1.00 19.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Unisys Corporation and Sabre Corporation. Sabre Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Unisys Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Unisys Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Sabre Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6% Sabre Corporation 0.00% 32.8% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Unisys Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. Competitively, Sabre Corporation’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Unisys Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Sabre Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Unisys Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sabre Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Unisys Corporation and Sabre Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sabre Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Sabre Corporation is $26, which is potential 9.70% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Unisys Corporation and Sabre Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.66%. About 2.5% of Unisys Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Sabre Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unisys Corporation -2.67% -11.92% -32.02% -43.83% -16.34% -15.48% Sabre Corporation -4.18% -8.78% -14.16% -22.02% -15.51% -7.86%

For the past year Unisys Corporation was more bearish than Sabre Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Sabre Corporation beats Unisys Corporation.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.