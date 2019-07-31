Unisys Corporation (UIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys Corporation 11 0.19 N/A 0.15 63.83 Innodata Inc. 1 0.57 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Unisys Corporation and Innodata Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Unisys Corporation and Innodata Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6% Innodata Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Unisys Corporation has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Innodata Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Unisys Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Innodata Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Innodata Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unisys Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Unisys Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26.4% of Innodata Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Unisys Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, Innodata Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unisys Corporation -2.67% -11.92% -32.02% -43.83% -16.34% -15.48% Innodata Inc. -11.21% -18.9% -28.97% -31.79% -11.21% -31.33%

For the past year Unisys Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Innodata Inc.

Summary

Unisys Corporation beats Innodata Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.