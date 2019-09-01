Unisys Corporation (UIS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys Corporation 11 0.12 N/A 0.15 80.45 Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 49 0.57 N/A 2.29 24.53

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Unisys Corporation and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Unisys Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Unisys Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0.00% 9.4% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Unisys Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Unisys Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unisys Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Unisys Corporation shares and 9.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of Unisys Corporation shares. Comparatively, 68.9% are Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53% Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 2.52% 15.74% 50.96% 48.03% 37.13% 57.83%

For the past year Unisys Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. beats Unisys Corporation.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.