Unisys Corporation (UIS) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Comparison side by side

As Information Technology Services companies, Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys Corporation 12 0.18 N/A 0.15 63.83 Science Applications International Corporation 74 1.00 N/A 3.18 23.49

Table 1 highlights Unisys Corporation and Science Applications International Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Science Applications International Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Unisys Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Unisys Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Science Applications International Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6% Science Applications International Corporation 0.00% 21.2% 5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.45 beta indicates that Unisys Corporation is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Science Applications International Corporation has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Unisys Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Science Applications International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Science Applications International Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Unisys Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Unisys Corporation and Science Applications International Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Science Applications International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Science Applications International Corporation’s potential downside is -4.33% and its average target price is $83.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Unisys Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 68% of Science Applications International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of Unisys Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Science Applications International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unisys Corporation -2.67% -11.92% -32.02% -43.83% -16.34% -15.48% Science Applications International Corporation -1.27% 0.26% 1.07% 4.17% -15.91% 17.25%

For the past year Unisys Corporation has -15.48% weaker performance while Science Applications International Corporation has 17.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Science Applications International Corporation beats Unisys Corporation.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT infrastructure. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.