Unisys Corporation (UIS) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys Corporation 11 0.12 N/A 0.15 80.45 Leidos Holdings Inc. 73 1.16 N/A 4.41 18.63

Table 1 demonstrates Unisys Corporation and Leidos Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Leidos Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Unisys Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Unisys Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Leidos Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Unisys Corporation and Leidos Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that Unisys Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Leidos Holdings Inc.’s 1.54 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Unisys Corporation and Leidos Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -3.56% and its average target price is $82.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Unisys Corporation and Leidos Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77.6%. Unisys Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Leidos Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.61% 2.41% 12.7% 41.09% 21.5% 55.73%

For the past year Unisys Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Leidos Holdings Inc.

Summary

Leidos Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Unisys Corporation.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.