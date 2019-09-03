Unisys Corporation (UIS) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Comparison side by side

As Information Technology Services companies, Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys Corporation 11 0.12 N/A 0.15 80.45 Innodata Inc. 1 0.59 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Unisys Corporation and Innodata Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6% Innodata Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.33 beta means Unisys Corporation’s volatility is 33.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Innodata Inc. on the other hand, has 0.72 beta which makes it 28.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Unisys Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Innodata Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Innodata Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unisys Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Unisys Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.1% of Innodata Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Unisys Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Innodata Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53% Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67%

For the past year Unisys Corporation has 6.53% stronger performance while Innodata Inc. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Unisys Corporation beats Innodata Inc.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.