Unisys Corporation (UIS) and Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Comparison side by side

Both Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) and Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys Corporation 8 0.38 50.73M 0.15 80.45 Globant S.A. 94 2.16 33.43M 1.45 72.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Unisys Corporation and Globant S.A. Globant S.A. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Unisys Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Unisys Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Globant S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Unisys Corporation and Globant S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys Corporation 646,242,038.22% -1.2% 0.6% Globant S.A. 35,413,135.59% 16.2% 12.3%

Risk and Volatility

Unisys Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Globant S.A.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

Unisys Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Globant S.A. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Globant S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unisys Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Unisys Corporation and Globant S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Globant S.A. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Globant S.A.’s average target price is $97.5, while its potential upside is 6.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Unisys Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Globant S.A. has 3.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53% Globant S.A. 0.3% 3.19% 27.83% 55.81% 92.48% 88.21%

For the past year Unisys Corporation was less bullish than Globant S.A.

Summary

Globant S.A. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Unisys Corporation.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.