Uniqure Nv (QURE) Valuation Rose While 683 Capital Management Has Trimmed by $19.77 Million Its Holding; Anchor Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in 3M Co (MMM)

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 89,503 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60M, up from 87,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 628,999 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 677,302 shares to 746,951 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 146,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,000 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Limited Liability stated it has 17,549 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 896,442 shares. 192 are held by Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York owns 328 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trustco Bankshares Corp N Y holds 9,354 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Inc has 1,144 shares. Lynch & Assoc In holds 14,086 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Llc Pa accumulated 11,487 shares. Texas-based Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Verity & Verity Lc holds 1.03% or 21,685 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Lc stated it has 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 74,333 are held by Charter Trust Co. Bridges Investment Mgmt stated it has 41,885 shares. Kopp Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,893 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.