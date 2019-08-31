Uniqure Nv (QURE) Valuation Rose While 683 Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $19.77 Million; Poplar Forest Capital Decreased Ally Finl (ALLY) Position by $1.04 Million as Market Value Rose

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 350,157 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 38,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.31M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.55 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 2.27 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:MDC) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $371.11M for 8.08 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 569,964 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $47.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 46,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).