Uniqure Nv. (QURE) Stock Value Rose While Perceptive Advisors Has Increased Its Position; Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Upped Textron (TXT) Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 26533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 7,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 1.48M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q-End Bell Backlog $3.6B, Aviation Backlog $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 18/04/2018 – Textron Backs 2018 View of Cont Ops EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 11/04/2018 – L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Receives Part 23 AML-STC for Avionica MiniQAR

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv. (QURE) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 11,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 231,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83 million, up from 220,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 628,999 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5,180 shares to 88 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).