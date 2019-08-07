Uniqure Nv. (QURE) Shares Rose While Perceptive Advisors Has Raised Its Position; Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding by $770,270 as Stock Price Declined

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 4,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 190,654 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51 million, down from 195,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $145.64. About 1.58 million shares traded or 37.17% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv. (QURE) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 11,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 231,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83M, up from 220,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 603,692 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69M for 16.25 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Chevy Chase Hldg Inc holds 59,770 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1,366 shares. Profund Advsr Llc holds 2,008 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca), California-based fund reported 20 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.04% or 2,203 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 202,930 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 14,863 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 4,500 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And has 60 shares. Seabridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 6,028 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 4,753 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corp holds 5,367 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Altrinsic Glob Advsr Ltd has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,130 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strategic Ed Inc by 84,834 shares to 254,441 shares, valued at $33.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 14,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

