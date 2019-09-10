Uniqure Nv (QURE) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Cut Stake by $9.17 Million; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Kinross Gold (KGC) Position by $16.30 Million; Market Value Rose

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 12.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 13.10 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HAS STRONG STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR MAURITANIA TALKS; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – NEW PLAN WILL REPLACE CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN, WHICH WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 29, 2018; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HUNDREDS OF CONTRACTORS GOING HOME IN MAURITANIA; 26/03/2018 – Kinross announces end of regulatory investigation of West Africa operations; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 66.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 155,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 77,349 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, down from 232,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 781,331 shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. KGC’s profit will be $75.59 million for 20.04 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 142,155 shares to 4.18M shares, valued at $137.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 18,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 10,000 shares to 68,273 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 16,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

