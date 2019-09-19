Uniqure Nv (QURE) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $21.74 Million; Verizon Comms (VZ) Shares Declined While Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Upped Stake

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 5,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 153,431 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77M, up from 147,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.14. About 3.17 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 51.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 278,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.32M, down from 538,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 117,460 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 46,000 shares to 305,000 shares, valued at $41.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 277,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Violich Management Inc accumulated 136,550 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Princeton Strategies Grp Lc accumulated 62,996 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Wright Invsts Serv reported 6,547 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys owns 783,648 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Alberta Investment invested in 665,800 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt accumulated 727,388 shares. Intact Invest Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 163,300 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 43,884 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Baldwin Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17,656 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dana Investment Advisors Inc accumulated 40,754 shares. Credit Cap Ltd Company reported 50,000 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.52% or 110,235 shares in its portfolio. 358,223 were accumulated by Arvest National Bank Trust Division.