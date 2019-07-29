Uniqure Nv (QURE) Shareholder 683 Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Vision Capital Management Has Cut Electronic Arts Com (EA) Stake by $506,313; Share Value Declined

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.94. About 267,345 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.29. About 1.60 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M. Schatz Jacob J. had sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock or 1,250 shares.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 107,378 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $46.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 328.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -113.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 1.28 million shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Raymond James Advsr reported 23,337 shares stake. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Strategic Global Advsr Llc stated it has 47,611 shares. Tb Alternative Assets owns 11,200 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Motco reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 32,970 were accumulated by Sg Americas Ltd Liability. Coastline reported 15,215 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.11% or 152,028 shares. Palisade Management Limited Liability Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Logan Mgmt Inc invested 0.96% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Foundry Prns Lc invested in 0.02% or 5,748 shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 362,319 shares to 432,319 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:MDC) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.