Uniqure Nv (QURE) Position Increased by Consonance Capital Management Lp; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding by $354,900

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 26,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $17.64 during the last trading session, reaching $619.93. About 373,621 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 89,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 416,328 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 125,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $27.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 30.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.00M shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation owns 0.2% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 102,335 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 829 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 0% or 69 shares. Moreover, Axiom Intll Investors Lc De has 0.04% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Loomis Sayles And LP owns 0.07% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 65,999 shares. Cap Limited Ca reported 1,463 shares. Avalon Advisors Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 6,323 shares. Moreover, Tradition Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 540 shares. Sei Invests Comm holds 0.12% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 72,004 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.12% or 103,432 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,779 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 0.04% or 506 shares. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 0.02% or 14,101 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fosun invested in 0.06% or 2,000 shares.

