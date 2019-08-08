Uniqure Nv. (QURE) Holder Perceptive Advisors Has Increased Holding by $655,667 as Market Value Rose; Eog Res (EOG) Market Value Declined While Papp L Roy & Associates Has Lifted by $331,455 Its Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv. (QURE) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 11,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 231,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83 million, up from 220,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 306,126 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 16,985 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 13,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 5.14 million shares traded or 48.18% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyrical Asset Mngmt LP holds 3.22 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.02% or 116,624 shares. Westpac reported 158,403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 12,027 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited reported 56,083 shares stake. Hsbc Holding Public Limited holds 502,102 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cna Fincl Corp has 0.77% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 9,259 shares. Barbara Oil reported 3,000 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc invested in 19,030 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Drexel Morgan And Company holds 0.21% or 2,471 shares. Cambridge invested 0.97% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). White Pine has 0.36% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 2,500 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2,166 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

