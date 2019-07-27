Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $24.70 Million as Stock Price Rose; Coe Capital Management Has Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $341,178 as Stock Value Rose

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 28,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MILLICOM TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION BY CEO MAURICIO RAMOS AT J.P. MORGAN CONFERENCE ON MAY 16; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 418,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.59M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 1.46M shares traded or 98.36% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Call) by 343,600 shares to 334,500 shares, valued at $34.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 248,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,434 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

