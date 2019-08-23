Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holder 683 Capital Management Cut Holding by $19.77 Million; Valueact Holdings LP Position in Darling Ingredients (DAR) Boosted as Share Value Declined

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 472,095 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc analyzed 335,000 shares as the company's stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 290,215 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.92 million shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $46.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 146,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc.

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "UniQure (QURE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 29, 2019

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 60,538 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 53,603 shares in its portfolio. Gmt Cap Corporation has invested 0.3% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 76,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beacon Financial Group invested in 0.2% or 55,179 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 174,911 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 1.56M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt holds 895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 146,182 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 245,507 shares. Pacific Inv Mngmt invested in 124,125 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 125,671 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 24,000 shares. Walthausen Ltd Co accumulated 1.86% or 661,822 shares.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6.70 million shares to 13.22M shares, valued at $653.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.