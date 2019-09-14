Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Stock Value Rose While Drw Securities Has Cut Its Holding; As Pepsico Com (PEP) Stock Rose, Smithbridge Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $555,000, down from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 106,294 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windsor Cap Lc, a Arizona-based fund reported 2,034 shares. Dynamic Cap Limited stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 1.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 22,431 shares. Roosevelt Invest has 1,652 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated stated it has 39,244 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny has 1.73% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 73,940 shares. 27,914 are owned by Hallmark Capital Mngmt. Portland Ltd Llc accumulated 3,009 shares. 8,638 were reported by Covington Inv Advisors. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.94% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 5,134 are held by Valmark Advisers. Wealthcare Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc owns 32,846 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 14,875 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 41,105 shares.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 1.60M shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $90.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust Gold (Call) (GLD) by 140,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Euro Fl E (EUFN).

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.