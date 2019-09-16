Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Stake Maintained by Nantahala Capital Management Llc; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Valuation Rose, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Decreased Stake

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii sold 22,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 60,604 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, down from 83,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $97.1. About 2.25 million shares traded or 86.64% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 376,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.20 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 406,724 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,800 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 130,727 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com invested 0.18% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.35% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 82,639 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 23,266 shares. Nomura Inc has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Regions Finance holds 0.02% or 13,354 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,640 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Group Lc owns 269,122 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 12,775 shares. Sterling Capital Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 304,495 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 60,604 shares. Boston & Mgmt reported 45,430 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, which manages about $152.21 million and $229.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,233 shares to 38,904 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 23.12 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ODP or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of TSCO April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 92nd Annual FFA Convention with Limited Edition T-Shirt Fundraiser – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Mny Express In by 169,752 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Uniqure NV (QURE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering Nasdaq:QURE – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADPT, CLDR, GIII, LVGO and MDP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 9/04: (CLDR) (AVAV) Higher; (MNK) (HOME) (WORK) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.