Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Lowered Its Holding; Visteon (VC) Holder Springowl Associates Upped Holding by $525,950

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 599,393 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 32,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 232,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 367,499 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,149 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 40,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 12,233 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd stated it has 197,892 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Iridian Asset Management Limited Ct stated it has 1.78% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 2.57M were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Raymond James holds 0% or 11,967 shares. Secor Cap LP invested in 0.49% or 35,273 shares. Numerixs Techs reported 8,418 shares. 3.96 million are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 783,223 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% stake. Trigran Investments Inc owns 310,360 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,530 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought 4,000 shares worth $195,020.

