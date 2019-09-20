Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Position Raised by Hap Trading Llc; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position Increased by Kepos Capital Lp

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 5,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 29,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.8. About 5.64M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 134.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 136,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 238,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 101,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 236,856 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Mizuho Securities Starts uniQure BV (QURE) at Buy – StreetInsider.com" on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "UniQure achieves planned enrollment in HOPE-B trial of AMT-061 – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Much Of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Introducing uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), The Stock That Soared 653% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "uniQure Announces 2018 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: February 28, 2019.

