Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Position Has Boosted by Nantahala Capital Management Llc; Swiss National Bank Has Boosted Its Stake in Whirlpool (WHR) by $422,400 as Market Value Rose

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 212,965 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30 million, up from 209,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 884,402 shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.58M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 628,519 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Party City Holdco Inc by 431,547 shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $31.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 238,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,218 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Com invested in 239 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company reported 11,363 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Lc holds 29,699 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca reported 7.75M shares stake. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.93% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 126,158 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.08% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Scotia Capital holds 0.01% or 8,259 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Coastline reported 8,835 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 3,170 shares.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,200 shares to 886,548 shares, valued at $133.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,500 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).