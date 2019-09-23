Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Market Value Rose While Drw Securities Lowered by $405,600 Its Position; Valicenti Advisory Services Lifted Holding in Cvs (CVS) by $664,902 as Valuation Declined

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 12,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 97,477 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 85,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.38. About 4.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $555,000, down from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 162,951 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Lc owns 266,316 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Hourglass Capital Limited holds 8,153 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 474,658 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt accumulated 14,205 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Woodstock reported 1.06% stake. 3,756 are owned by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 152,074 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.46 million shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks invested in 0.01% or 5,367 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Martin & Inc Tn accumulated 18,294 shares or 0.3% of the stock. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.6% or 277,781 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & (XES) by 39,229 shares to 129,620 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 19,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,164 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,053 shares to 36,371 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 152,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.