Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Holder Hap Trading Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Company Com (DIS) Stock Price Rose, First Merchants Has Lifted Stake by $1.14 Million

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Company Com (DIS) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 10,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,613 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 21,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Company Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 85.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 580,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 681,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 395,992 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 31.58% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% negative EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 263,076 shares to 290,176 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 46,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. The insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

