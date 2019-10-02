uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Both uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 50 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 25.18M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of uniQure N.V. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 62,726,540.48% -48.9% -32.6% XBiotech Inc. 281,655,480.98% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility and Risk

uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. Its rival XBiotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

uniQure N.V. and XBiotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 96.29% for uniQure N.V. with average price target of $74. Competitively XBiotech Inc. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 40.09%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 18.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 7 of the 10 factors XBiotech Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.