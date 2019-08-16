uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

This is a contrast between uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|60
|253.46
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates uniQure N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for uniQure N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
uniQure N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.59% and an $81 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats on 8 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
