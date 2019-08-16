uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

This is a contrast between uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 60 253.46 N/A -2.48 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates uniQure N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for uniQure N.V. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.59% and an $81 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year uniQure N.V. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 8 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.