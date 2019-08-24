uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|61
|240.38
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us uniQure N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
Risk & Volatility
A 0.92 beta means uniQure N.V.’s volatility is 8.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Tyme Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.39 beta which makes it 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 52.46% for uniQure N.V. with average target price of $81.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
uniQure N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 20%. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
