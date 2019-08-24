uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 240.38 N/A -2.48 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us uniQure N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.92 beta means uniQure N.V.’s volatility is 8.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Tyme Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.39 beta which makes it 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 52.46% for uniQure N.V. with average target price of $81.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 20%. About 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.