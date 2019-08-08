uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 59 254.90 N/A -2.48 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 55.30 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

uniQure N.V. has a 43.08% upside potential and an average target price of $81.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 36.3% respectively. uniQure N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was less bullish than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats uniQure N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.