uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|uniQure N.V.
|61
|255.49
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|8.26
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates uniQure N.V. and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.92 beta means uniQure N.V.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Radius Health Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Radius Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
uniQure N.V. has a 43.44% upside potential and a consensus target price of $81. Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 0.84% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Radius Health Inc.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats Radius Health Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
