uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 61 255.49 N/A -2.48 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.26 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates uniQure N.V. and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta means uniQure N.V.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Radius Health Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for uniQure N.V. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

uniQure N.V. has a 43.44% upside potential and a consensus target price of $81. Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 0.84% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, uniQure N.V. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year uniQure N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Radius Health Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.