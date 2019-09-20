uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)

Since uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 214.93 N/A -2.48 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of uniQure N.V. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for uniQure N.V. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$77 is uniQure N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 62.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

uniQure N.V. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 3.61%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.