uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

We are contrasting uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 214.93 N/A -2.48 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 104.43 N/A -1.01 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta means uniQure N.V.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of uniQure N.V. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 62.38% for uniQure N.V. with average target price of $77.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year uniQure N.V. was more bullish than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.