uniQure N.V. (QURE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure N.V. 62 214.93 N/A -2.48 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.82 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates uniQure N.V. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has uniQure N.V. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility & Risk

uniQure N.V.’s 0.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for uniQure N.V. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of uniQure N.V. is $77, with potential upside of 62.38%. Competitively the consensus target price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 121.52% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than uniQure N.V., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both uniQure N.V. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year uniQure N.V. has stronger performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.